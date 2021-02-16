Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Ion Geophysical (IO), II-VI (IIVI) and Cloudflare (NET) with bullish sentiments.

Ion Geophysical (IO)

In a report released today, Amit Dayal from H.C. Wainwright maintained a Buy rating on Ion Geophysical, with a price target of $10.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $4.43.

According to TipRanks.com, Dayal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 86.0% and a 58.7% success rate. Dayal covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westport Fuel Systems, Broadwind Energy, and Capstone Turbine.

Ion Geophysical has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $10.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

II-VI (IIVI)

In a report released yesterday, Jonathan Dorsheimer from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on II-VI, with a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $89.92, close to its 52-week high of $100.44.

According to TipRanks.com, Dorsheimer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 50.9% and a 56.6% success rate. Dorsheimer covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Stmicroelectronics, Fuelcell Energy, and Plug Power.

Currently, the analyst consensus on II-VI is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $104.41, a 13.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Cloudflare (NET)

In a report released today, Alex Henderson from Needham reiterated a Buy rating on Cloudflare, with a price target of $105.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $85.95, close to its 52-week high of $95.77.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.4% and a 67.4% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Acacia Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and CyberArk Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cloudflare is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $92.73, implying a 7.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.