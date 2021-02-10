Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on CyberArk Software (CYBR), Amdocs (DOX) and Facebook (FB) with bullish sentiments.

CyberArk Software (CYBR)

Oppenheimer analyst Ittai Kidron maintained a Buy rating on CyberArk Software today and set a price target of $120.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $161.80, close to its 52-week high of $169.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Kidron is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 45.9% and a 80.1% success rate. Kidron covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, CrowdStrike Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for CyberArk Software with a $164.85 average price target, implying a -0.1% downside from current levels. In a report issued on January 29, UBS also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $200.00 price target.

Amdocs (DOX)

Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan maintained a Buy rating on Amdocs today and set a price target of $84.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $77.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.1% and a 70.3% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Rackspace Technology, Digital Turbine, and Ondas Holdings.

Amdocs has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $81.80, implying a 5.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 3, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $87.00 price target.

Facebook (FB)

Tigress Financial analyst Ivan Feinseth reiterated a Buy rating on Facebook today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $271.87.

According to TipRanks.com, Feinseth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 71.2% success rate. Feinseth covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Alphabet Class A, Microsoft, and Qualcomm.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $340.64 average price target, implying a 25.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 26, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $350.00 price target.

