Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Transdigm Group (TDG) and Motorsport Games (MSGM) with bullish sentiments.

Transdigm Group (TDG)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on Transdigm Group yesterday and set a price target of $660.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $605.00, close to its 52-week high of $660.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 73.8% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, CPI Aerostructures, and Maxar Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Transdigm Group with a $639.08 average price target.

Motorsport Games (MSGM)

In a report released today, Michael Graham from Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Motorsport Games and a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $32.66.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 67.3% success rate. Graham covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, DraftKings, and MediaAlpha.

Motorsport Games has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.00.

