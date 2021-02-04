Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Qorvo (QRVO), Adyen (ADYYF) and Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF) with bullish sentiments.

Qorvo (QRVO)

Craig-Hallum analyst Anthony Stoss maintained a Buy rating on Qorvo today and set a price target of $195.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $167.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Stoss is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.1% and a 70.9% success rate. Stoss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Akoustis Technologies, Digi International, and ON Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Qorvo with a $192.28 average price target, representing a 15.8% upside. In a report issued on January 28, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $220.00 price target.

Adyen (ADYYF)

In a report released today, Mohammed Moawalla from Goldman Sachs maintained a Buy rating on Adyen, with a price target of EUR2100.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2230.60, close to its 52-week high of $2487.00.

Moawalla has an average return of 72.6% when recommending Adyen.

According to TipRanks.com, Moawalla is ranked #1007 out of 7271 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Adyen with a $2272.48 average price target.

Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNF)

Goldman Sachs analyst Alexander Duval maintained a Buy rating on Infineon Technologies AG today and set a price target of EUR42.70. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.64, close to its 52-week high of $43.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Duval is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.6% and a 69.6% success rate. Duval covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Embracer Group AB, and CD Projekt SA.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Infineon Technologies AG with a $38.37 average price target, a -5.6% downside from current levels. In a report released today, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR34.50 price target.

