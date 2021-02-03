Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Bottomline Technologies (EPAY) and FireEye (FEYE) with bullish sentiments.

Bottomline Technologies (EPAY)

In a report released today, Mayank Tandon from Needham maintained a Buy rating on Bottomline Technologies, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $49.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Tandon is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.7% and a 71.5% success rate. Tandon covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Duck Creek Technologies, and Sapiens International.

Bottomline Technologies has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $55.13, implying a 11.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Barrington also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $57.50 price target.

FireEye (FEYE)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer reiterated a Buy rating on FireEye, with a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $21.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 35.3% and a 79.2% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and Nuance Communications.

FireEye has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.86.

