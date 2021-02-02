Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Intuit (INTU) and Cirrus Logic (CRUS) with bullish sentiments.

Intuit (INTU)

In a report released today, Josh Beck from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Intuit, with a price target of $405.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $373.58, close to its 52-week high of $398.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Beck is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 85.7% success rate. Beck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Bill.com Holdings, and Paypal Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Intuit with a $428.71 average price target, representing a 17.3% upside. In a report issued on January 21, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $416.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Cirrus Logic (CRUS)

KeyBanc analyst John Vinh maintained a Buy rating on Cirrus Logic today and set a price target of $110.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $97.86, close to its 52-week high of $103.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Vinh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.7% and a 64.7% success rate. Vinh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Skyworks Solutions, NXP Semiconductors, and ON Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Cirrus Logic with a $96.43 average price target, which is a 1.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Susquehanna also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on CRUS: