Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Workday (WDAY) and AeroVironment (AVAV) with bullish sentiments.

Workday (WDAY)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Workday, with a price target of $265.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $228.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 38.7% and a 81.3% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Workday has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $264.53, a 18.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 21, Goldman Sachs also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

AeroVironment (AVAV)

Canaccord Genuity analyst Kenneth Herbert maintained a Buy rating on AeroVironment today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $119.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Herbert is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.3% and a 72.4% success rate. Herbert covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Spirit AeroSystems, and Maxar Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on AeroVironment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $125.00, a 3.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 14, Robert W. Baird also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $120.00 price target.

