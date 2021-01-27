Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Flex (FLEX) and NCR (NCR) with bullish sentiments.

Flex (FLEX)

In a report issued on January 24, Robert Muller from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Flex, with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $18.53, close to its 52-week high of $20.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Muller is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 47.6% and a 88.2% success rate. Muller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, National Instruments, and Dell Technologies.

Flex has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00.

NCR (NCR)

In a report issued on January 25, Daniel Perlin from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on NCR, with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Perlin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 78.1% success rate. Perlin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SS&C Technologies Holdings, Jack Henry & Associates, and Bottomline Technologies.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for NCR with a $45.60 average price target, a 31.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 11, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $49.00 price target.

