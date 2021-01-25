Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Voyager Digital (Canada) (VYGVF) and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) with bullish sentiments.

Voyager Digital (Canada) (VYGVF)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Voyager Digital (Canada) today and set a price target of C$12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $5.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 46.9% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Summit Wireless Technologies, and Magic Software Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Voyager Digital (Canada) with a $6.88 average price target.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Oppenheimer analyst George Iwanyc maintained a Buy rating on Hewlett Packard Enterprise today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Iwanyc is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 28.8% and a 60.7% success rate. Iwanyc covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Juniper Networks, Ceragon Networks, and Cambium Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Hewlett Packard Enterprise with a $13.00 average price target, representing a 7.5% upside. In a report issued on January 15, J.P. Morgan also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $16.00 price target.

