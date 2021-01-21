Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Check Point (CHKP), Fastly (FSLY) and Upland Software (UPLD) with bullish sentiments.

Check Point (CHKP)

In a report released today, Shaul Eyal from Oppenheimer assigned a Buy rating to Check Point, with a price target of $155.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $127.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Eyal is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 78.9% success rate. Eyal covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and Nuance Communications.

Check Point has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $138.82.

Fastly (FSLY)

Fastly received a Buy rating and a $125.00 price target from Oppenheimer analyst Timothy Horan today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $97.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Horan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.1% and a 71.6% success rate. Horan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Limelight Networks, Lumen Technologies, and Boingo Wireless.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fastly is a Hold with an average price target of $80.50.

Upland Software (UPLD)

In a report released yesterday, David Hynes from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Upland Software, with a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $48.81, close to its 52-week high of $51.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Hynes is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 39.5% and a 81.1% success rate. Hynes covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, BigCommerce Holdings, and Slack Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Upland Software is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.00, a 19.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 15, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $55.00 price target.

