Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Workday (WDAY) and Q2 Holdings (QTWO) with bullish sentiments.

Workday (WDAY)

In a report released today, Michael Turits from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Workday, with a price target of $262.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $227.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Turits is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.5% and a 75.7% success rate. Turits covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Palo Alto Networks, Slack Technologies, and Check Point.

Workday has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $262.31, representing a 14.1% upside. In a report issued on January 11, Jefferies also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $280.00 price target.

Q2 Holdings (QTWO)

KeyBanc analyst Josh Beck maintained a Buy rating on Q2 Holdings today and set a price target of $140.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $130.15, close to its 52-week high of $130.96.

According to TipRanks.com, Beck is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 40.8% and a 85.8% success rate. Beck covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Bill.com Holdings, and Global Payments.

Q2 Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $121.33.

