Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC) and Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT) with bullish sentiments.

BigCommerce Holdings (BIGC)

In a report released today, Scott Berg from Needham assigned a Buy rating to BigCommerce Holdings, with a price target of $132.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $61.27, close to its 52-week low of $57.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Berg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 31.0% and a 74.8% success rate. Berg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTY Technology Holdings, Cornerstone Ondemand, and Tyler Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on BigCommerce Holdings is a Hold with an average price target of $82.11.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ultra Clean Holdings (UCTT)

Needham analyst Quinn Bolton reiterated a Buy rating on Ultra Clean Holdings today and set a price target of $43.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $38.80, close to its 52-week high of $39.37.

According to TipRanks.com, Bolton is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 46.2% and a 80.9% success rate. Bolton covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Axcelis Technologies, and Allegro MicroSystems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Ultra Clean Holdings with a $42.50 average price target, representing an 11.6% upside. In a report released yesterday, Craig-Hallum also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $47.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.