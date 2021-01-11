Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Triterras (TRIT) and PowerFleet (PWFL) with bullish sentiments.

Triterras (TRIT)

Oppenheimer analyst Owen Lau maintained a Buy rating on Triterras yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $12.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Lau is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 72.2% success rate. Lau covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Intercontinental Exchange, Focus Financial Partners, and Victory Capital Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Triterras with a $19.00 average price target.

PowerFleet (PWFL)

In a report released yesterday, Michael Walkley from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on PowerFleet, with a price target of $12.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.45, close to its 52-week high of $8.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Walkley is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.4% and a 72.2% success rate. Walkley covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Sequans Communications S A, and Synchronoss Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on PowerFleet is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $10.25.

