Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Western Digital (WDC) and Velodyne Lidar (VLDR) with bullish sentiments.

Western Digital (WDC)

Benchmark Co. analyst Mark Miller maintained a Buy rating on Western Digital yesterday and set a price target of $56.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $54.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 26.1% and a 71.5% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Onto Innovation.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Western Digital with a $55.40 average price target, which is a 2.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 28, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $59.00 price target.

Velodyne Lidar (VLDR)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to Velodyne Lidar today and set a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 65.1% and a 63.8% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Velodyne Lidar with a $28.40 average price target, implying a 21.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 31, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

