Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cerner (CERN) and Plug Power (PLUG) with bullish sentiments.

Cerner (CERN)

In a report released yesterday, Sean Dodge from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Cerner, with a price target of $86.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $78.83, close to its 52-week high of $80.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 13.5% and a 62.0% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cerner is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $80.78, a 5.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 29, Argus Research also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Plug Power (PLUG)

Oppenheimer analyst Colin Rusch assigned a Buy rating to Plug Power yesterday and set a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $35.00, close to its 52-week high of $37.51.

According to TipRanks.com, Rusch is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 60.8% and a 63.8% success rate. Rusch covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as American Superconductor, SolarEdge Technologies, and Westport Fuel Systems.

Plug Power has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.13.

