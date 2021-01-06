Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Analog Devices (ADI) and DraftKings (DKNG) with bullish sentiments.

Analog Devices (ADI)

In a report released today, John Vinh from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Analog Devices, with a price target of $175.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $148.63.

According to TipRanks.com, Vinh is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 63.6% success rate. Vinh covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as NXP Semiconductors, Skyworks Solutions, and ON Semiconductor.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Analog Devices with a $157.59 average price target.

DraftKings (DKNG)

Oppenheimer analyst Jed Kelly assigned a Buy rating to DraftKings today and set a price target of $65.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $47.58.

According to TipRanks.com, Kelly is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.7% and a 51.9% success rate. Kelly covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Paypal Holdings, Black Knight, and EverQuote.

Currently, the analyst consensus on DraftKings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $60.94, which is a 37.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 23, Rosenblatt Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $65.00 price target.

