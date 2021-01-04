Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Alteryx (AYX) and ATN International (ATNI) with bullish sentiments.

Alteryx (AYX)

Merrill Lynch analyst Bradley Sills reiterated a Buy rating on Alteryx today and set a price target of $152.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $111.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Sills is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 28.0% and a 70.6% success rate. Sills covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Bill.com Holdings, Bentley Systems, and Coupa Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alteryx with a $167.00 average price target, implying a 48.8% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $180.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

ATN International (ATNI)

In a report released today, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on ATN International. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $44.56.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.3% and a 63.9% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

ATN International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $64.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.