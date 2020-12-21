Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Triterras (TRIT) and Brightcove (BCOV) with bullish sentiments.

Triterras (TRIT)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Triterras, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $8.45, close to its 52-week low of $7.70.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 25.4% and a 65.3% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, Megalith Financial Acquisition, and International Money Express.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Triterras is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $19.00, implying an 114.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 15, Oppenheimer also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $23.00 price target.

Brightcove (BCOV)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Brightcove, with a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.85, close to its 52-week high of $18.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 27.8% and a 65.5% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Brightcove with a $20.17 average price target.

