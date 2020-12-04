Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL), Ciena (CIEN) and NCR (NCR) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

Raymond James analyst Chris Caso maintained a Buy rating on Apple today. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $122.94.

According to TipRanks.com, Caso is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.4% and a 61.0% success rate. Caso covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, SiTime Corporation, and NXP Semiconductors.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $129.22, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 19, Deutsche Bank also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Ciena (CIEN)

In a report released yesterday, Simon Leopold from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Ciena. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Leopold is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.7% and a 58.6% success rate. Leopold covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, and Applied Optoelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ciena with a $49.83 average price target, implying a 9.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 24, Needham also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $58.00 price target.

NCR (NCR)

Stephens analyst Brett Huff maintained a Buy rating on NCR today and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.33.

According to TipRanks.com, Huff is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 30.3% and a 89.9% success rate. Huff covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Global Payments, ACI Worldwide, and CoStar Group.

NCR has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.86, an 11.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on December 1, Morgan Stanley also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $34.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Read More on NCR: