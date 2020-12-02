Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on MKS Instruments (MKSI) and Salesforce (CRM) with bullish sentiments.

MKS Instruments (MKSI)

In a report released today, Scott Graham from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on MKS Instruments, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $140.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Graham is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.0% and a 68.2% success rate. Graham covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Altra Industrial Motion, Thermon Group Holdings, and Rockwell Automation.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MKS Instruments is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $157.00.

Salesforce (CRM)

J.P. Morgan analyst Mark Murphy maintained a Buy rating on Salesforce yesterday and set a price target of $250.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $241.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Murphy is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 21.6% and a 74.8% success rate. Murphy covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as ZoomInfo Technologies, Smartsheet, and Sumo Logic.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salesforce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $287.50, a 17.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 23, KeyBanc also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $310.00 price target.

