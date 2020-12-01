Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Micron (MU) and Quhuo (QH) with bullish sentiments.

Micron (MU)

In a report released today, Mehdi Hosseini from Susquehanna reiterated a Buy rating on Micron, with a price target of $85.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $64.09, close to its 52-week high of $64.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hosseini is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.3% and a 53.4% success rate. Hosseini covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Advanced Energy Industries, and Keysight Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Micron is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $65.44, a 1.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 18, Raymond James also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock.

Quhuo (QH)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Quhuo today and set a price target of $13.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $8.51, close to its 52-week low of $6.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 44.7% and a 61.1% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Fathom Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

Quhuo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

