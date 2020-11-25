Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Zoom Video Communications (ZM), Synopsys (SNPS) and Datto Holding (MSP) with bullish sentiments.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM)

RBC Capital analyst Alex Zukin maintained a Buy rating on Zoom Video Communications on November 23 and set a price target of $600.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $427.55.

According to TipRanks.com, Zukin is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.0% and a 76.3% success rate. Zukin covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Duck Creek Technologies, Inc., Palantir Technologies, and ZoomInfo Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Zoom Video Communications is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $477.67, representing a 13.3% upside. In a report issued on November 10, Mizuho Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $550.00 price target.

Synopsys (SNPS)

RBC Capital analyst Mitch Steves maintained a Buy rating on Synopsys on November 23 and set a price target of $245.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $215.49.

According to TipRanks.com, Steves is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 31.3% and a 78.6% success rate. Steves covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Advanced Micro Devices, Dialog Semiconductor, and Texas Instruments.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Synopsys is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $255.00.

Datto Holding (MSP)

RBC Capital analyst Matthew Hedberg maintained a Buy rating on Datto Holding yesterday and set a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $25.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Hedberg is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 28.2% and a 75.6% success rate. Hedberg covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Ping Identity Holding, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Datto Holding with a $35.78 average price target, a 28.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 16, BMO Capital also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $38.00 price target.

