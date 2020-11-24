Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Paypal Holdings (PYPL) and Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL) with bullish sentiments.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report released today, Sean Horgan from Rosenblatt Securities maintained a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings, with a price target of $254.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $200.82, close to its 52-week high of $215.83.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.8% and a 66.7% success rate. Horgan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Tradeweb Markets, and Global Payments.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Paypal Holdings with a $225.64 average price target, which is a 16.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Mizuho Securities also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $270.00 price target.

Comtech Telecommunications (CMTL)

Northland Securities analyst Michael Latimore maintained a Buy rating on Comtech Telecommunications today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.69.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.4% and a 60.3% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Synchronoss Technologies, Ribbon Communications, and Limelight Networks.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Comtech Telecommunications with a $23.83 average price target.

