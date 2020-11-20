Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Workiva (WK) and Ooma (OOMA) with bullish sentiments.

Workiva (WK)

In a report released today, Michael Grondahl from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Workiva, with a price target of $75.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $71.02, close to its 52-week high of $74.02.

According to TipRanks.com, Grondahl is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.0% and a 61.5% success rate. Grondahl covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Altisource Portfolio Solutions SA, International Money Express, and WisdomTree Investments.

Workiva has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $75.00, a 5.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Berenberg Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $88.00 price target.

Ooma (OOMA)

In a report released today, Michael Latimore from Northland Securities maintained a Buy rating on Ooma, with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $14.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Latimore is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.9% and a 60.1% success rate. Latimore covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Comtech Telecommunications, Synchronoss Technologies, and Ribbon Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Ooma is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $20.50.

