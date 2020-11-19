Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on F5 Networks (FFIV) and Talend SA (TLND) with bullish sentiments.

F5 Networks (FFIV)

Needham analyst Alex Henderson reiterated a Buy rating on F5 Networks today and set a price target of $210.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $155.43, close to its 52-week high of $166.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Henderson is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.1% and a 57.3% success rate. Henderson covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Applied Optoelectronics, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on F5 Networks is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $174.38, a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $177.00 price target.

Talend SA (TLND)

Needham analyst Jack Andrews reiterated a Buy rating on Talend SA today and set a price target of $59.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $41.39.

According to TipRanks.com, Andrews is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 23.2% and a 65.3% success rate. Andrews covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as LiveRamp Holdings, CommVault Systems, and Pegasystems.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Talend SA is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $57.00, representing a 38.6% upside. In a report issued on November 10, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

