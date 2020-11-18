Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Paypal Holdings (PYPL), MTBC (MTBC) and Salesforce (CRM) with bullish sentiments.

Paypal Holdings (PYPL)

In a report issued on July 29, Sean Horgan from Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a Buy rating on Paypal Holdings, with a price target of $204.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $192.30.

According to TipRanks.com, Horgan is ranked #4102 out of 7090 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Paypal Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $225.64, representing a 17.4% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $218.00 price target.

MTBC (MTBC)

In a report issued on November 10, Marc Wiesenberger from B.Riley Financial reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC, with a price target of $15.50. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $8.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Wiesenberger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 51.6% and a 71.8% success rate. Wiesenberger covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Lightpath Technologies, Wireless Telecom Group, and Insight Enterprises.

MTBC has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $14.75, which is a 74.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 10, H.C. Wainwright also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $14.00 price target.

Salesforce (CRM)

In a report released yesterday, SMBC Nikko from SMBC Nikko initiated coverage with a Buy rating on Salesforce and a price target of $304.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $256.17.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Salesforce is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $276.35, which is an 8.9% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 13, RBC Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $285.00 price target.

