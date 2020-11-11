Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Coherent (COHR) and ams AG (AUKUF) with bullish sentiments.

Coherent (COHR)

In a report released today, Mark Miller from Benchmark Co. maintained a Buy rating on Coherent, with a price target of $160.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $137.07.

According to TipRanks.com, Miller is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 23.7% and a 68.5% success rate. Miller covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Axcelis Technologies, MKS Instruments, and Western Digital.

Coherent has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $160.00.

ams AG (AUKUF)

In a report released yesterday, Achal Sultania from Credit Suisse maintained a Buy rating on ams AG, with a price target of CHF25.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $24.38.

According to TipRanks.com, Sultania is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.0% and a 56.0% success rate. Sultania covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Infineon Technologies AG, Dialog Semiconductor, and Stmicroelectronics.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for ams AG with a $27.27 average price target, representing a 17.8% upside. In a report issued on October 28, Kepler Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a CHF27.00 price target.

