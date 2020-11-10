Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Apple (AAPL) and Veritone (VERI) with bullish sentiments.

Apple (AAPL)

In a report released today, Brian White from Monness maintained a Buy rating on Apple, with a price target of $144.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $116.32.

According to TipRanks.com, White is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 30.4% and a 77.6% success rate. White covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Slack Technologies, and Alphabet Class A.

Apple has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $127.21, implying a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 26, Atlantic Equities also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $150.00 price target.

Veritone (VERI)

Roth Capital analyst Darren Aftahi maintained a Buy rating on Veritone yesterday and set a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Aftahi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 30.6% and a 54.5% success rate. Aftahi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Remark Holdings, Fathom Holdings, and Digital Turbine.

Veritone has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $16.50, implying a 61.4% upside from current levels. In a report released today, Northland Securities also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $15.00 price target.

