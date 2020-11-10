Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Technology Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Technology sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on RingCentral (RNG) and MTBC (MTBC) with bullish sentiments.

RingCentral (RNG)

Needham analyst Richard Valera reiterated a Buy rating on RingCentral today and set a price target of $340.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $267.01.

According to TipRanks.com, Valera is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.0% and a 64.1% success rate. Valera covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Zoom Video Communications, Trimble Navigation, and Altair Engineering.

RingCentral has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $337.14, which is a 17.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $325.00 price target.

MTBC (MTBC)

H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede reiterated a Buy rating on MTBC today and set a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $9.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Dede ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -8.1% and a 35.7% success rate. Dede covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as WISeKey International Holding, Magic Software Enterprises, and POET Technologies.

Currently, the analyst consensus on MTBC is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $14.75.

