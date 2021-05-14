Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Maravai Lifesciences Holdings (MRVI) with bullish sentiments.

Maravai Lifesciences Holdings (MRVI)

In a report issued on April 5, Catherine Ramsey Schulte from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Maravai Lifesciences Holdings, with a price target of $49.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $36.76.

According to TipRanks.com, Schulte is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 34.1% and a 73.8% success rate. Schulte covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Castle Biosciences, Twist Bioscience, and NanoString Tech.

Maravai Lifesciences Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $49.67, which is a 36.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 11, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $44.00 price target.

