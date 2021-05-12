Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Digital Media Solutions (DMS) and Brinker International (EAT) with bullish sentiments.

Digital Media Solutions (DMS)

BTIG analyst Marvin Fong maintained a Buy rating on Digital Media Solutions on April 5 and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $10.52.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 29.5% and a 52.2% success rate. Fong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, Leaf Group, and CarGurus.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Digital Media Solutions with a $15.00 average price target, which is a 43.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 5, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $16.00 price target.

Brinker International (EAT)

Jefferies analyst Alexander Slagle maintained a Buy rating on Brinker International on April 28 and set a price target of $81.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $63.60.

Slagle has an average return of 60.4% when recommending Brinker International.

According to TipRanks.com, Slagle is ranked #1626 out of 7501 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brinker International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $77.80, which is a 26.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, BMO Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

