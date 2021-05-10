Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN) and Kura Sushi USA (KRUS) with bullish sentiments.

AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

In a report released today, Jeffrey Silber from BMO Capital maintained a Buy rating on AMN Healthcare Services, with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $90.36, close to its 52-week high of $94.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Silber is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 17.9% and a 69.6% success rate. Silber covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Cross Country Healthcare, Grand Canyon Education, and Strategic Education.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for AMN Healthcare Services with a $93.40 average price target, a 5.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on May 7, Credit Suisse also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $95.00 price target.

Kura Sushi USA (KRUS)

BMO Capital analyst Andrew Strelzik maintained a Buy rating on Kura Sushi USA today and set a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.68, close to its 52-week high of $38.98.

According to TipRanks.com, Strelzik is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.4% and a 65.8% success rate. Strelzik covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Papa John’s International, and Brinker International.

Kura Sushi USA has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $40.40.

