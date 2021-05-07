Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Cinemark Holdings (CNK) and Franchise Group (FRG) with bullish sentiments.

Cinemark Holdings (CNK)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Cinemark Holdings today and set a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $21.29.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 45.5% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Cinemark Holdings is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.43, representing a 20.5% upside. In a report issued on May 4, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

Franchise Group (FRG)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Franchise Group, with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $35.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.3% and a 51.3% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Franchise Group has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $48.25, a 29.9% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Oppenheimer also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

