Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Etsy (ETSY) and Evolent Health (EVH) with bullish sentiments.

Etsy (ETSY)

In a report released yesterday, Marvin Fong from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Etsy, with a price target of $215.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $184.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Fong is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 38.8% and a 58.3% success rate. Fong covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Mercadolibre, Leaf Group, and Farfetch.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Etsy is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $233.69, implying a 22.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 28, Roth Capital also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $245.00 price target.

Evolent Health (EVH)

In a report released today, David Larsen from BTIG maintained a Buy rating on Evolent Health, with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $21.09, close to its 52-week high of $22.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Larsen is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 36.2% success rate. Larsen covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as American Well, Accolade, and Inovalon.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Evolent Health is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.43, implying a 20.6% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Canaccord Genuity also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

