Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Del Taco Restaurants (TACO) and Peloton Interactive (PTON) with bullish sentiments.

Del Taco Restaurants (TACO)

Wedbush analyst Nick Setyan maintained a Buy rating on Del Taco Restaurants today and set a price target of $15.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $11.99, equals to its 52-week high of $11.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Setyan is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 18.4% and a 65.3% success rate. Setyan covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Papa John’s International, Cheesecake Factory, and Dine Brands Global.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Del Taco Restaurants with a $13.67 average price target.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

In a report released today, Jason Helfstein from Oppenheimer maintained a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, with a price target of $185.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $98.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Helfstein is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 44.5% and a 72.9% success rate. Helfstein covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Spotify Technology SA, Opendoor Technologies, and Zillow Group Class C.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Peloton Interactive with a $158.52 average price target, implying a 53.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 19, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

