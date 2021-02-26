Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN) and Icf International (ICFI) with bullish sentiments.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (DFIN)

BTIG analyst Mark Palmer reiterated a Buy rating on Donnelley Financial Solutions today and set a price target of $30.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.95, close to its 52-week high of $24.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Palmer is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.3% and a 65.6% success rate. Palmer covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as International Money Express, Oportun Financial, and Western Union.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Donnelley Financial Solutions with a $25.67 average price target, implying a 13.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 22, B.Riley Financial also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Icf International (ICFI)

In a report released yesterday, Joseph Vafi from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Icf International, with a price target of $100.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $85.09, close to its 52-week high of $86.46.

According to TipRanks.com, Vafi is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 77.2% and a 83.9% success rate. Vafi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Coupa Software.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Icf International is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $101.00.

