Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Planet Fitness (PLNT), Genpact (G) and Wingstop (WING) with bullish sentiments.

Planet Fitness (PLNT)

In a report issued on February 15, Jonathan Komp from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Planet Fitness, with a price target of $90.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $76.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Komp is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 33.6% and a 72.2% success rate. Komp covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Canada Goose Holdings, Columbia Sportswear, and Duluth Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Planet Fitness is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $85.67.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Genpact (G)

In a report issued on February 12, David Koning from Robert W. Baird maintained a Buy rating on Genpact, with a price target of $54.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $40.72, close to its 52-week high of $44.40.

Koning has an average return of 16.8% when recommending Genpact.

According to TipRanks.com, Koning is ranked #117 out of 7317 analysts.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Genpact is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $50.75, a 24.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 10, Needham also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $50.00 price target.

Wingstop (WING)

In a report issued on February 15, David Tarantino from Robert W. Baird reiterated a Buy rating on Wingstop. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $144.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Tarantino is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.1% and a 69.8% success rate. Tarantino covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Texas Roadhouse, and Domino’s Pizza.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wingstop is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $162.38, which is a 4.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on February 1, Wedbush also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $175.00 price target.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.