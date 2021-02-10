Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY), Brinker International (EAT) and Maravai Lifesciences Holdings (MRVI) with bullish sentiments.

Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro reiterated a Buy rating on Dave & Busters Entertainment today and set a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $37.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 10.6% and a 54.7% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Carrols Restaurant Group, Brinker International, and Ruth’s Hospitality.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dave & Busters Entertainment is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $31.86.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Brinker International (EAT)

In a report released today, Eric Gonzalez from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Brinker International, with a price target of $77.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $67.59, close to its 52-week high of $68.14.

According to TipRanks.com, Gonzalez is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 18.2% and a 73.8% success rate. Gonzalez covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, McDonald’s, and Starbucks.

Brinker International has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $68.55, which is a 3.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 27, Stephens also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $70.00 price target.

Maravai Lifesciences Holdings (MRVI)

In a report released today, Paul Knight from KeyBanc maintained a Buy rating on Maravai Lifesciences Holdings, with a price target of $39.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $35.38, close to its 52-week high of $37.26.

Knight has an average return of 28.8% when recommending Maravai Lifesciences Holdings.

According to TipRanks.com, Knight is ranked #1436 out of 7296 analysts.

Maravai Lifesciences Holdings has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $33.67.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.