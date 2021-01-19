Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on WNS (WNS) and Stride (LRN) with bullish sentiments.

WNS (WNS)

Barrington analyst Vincent Colicchio maintained a Buy rating on WNS today and set a price target of $76.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $69.27, close to its 52-week high of $75.86.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 62.2% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Transact Technologies, Exlservice Holdings, and Insight Enterprises.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for WNS with a $79.00 average price target, a 18.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on January 13, Citigroup also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $82.00 price target.

Stride (LRN)

In a report released today, Alexander Paris from Barrington reiterated a Buy rating on Stride, with a price target of $45.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $23.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 11.5% and a 51.6% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Stride is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $44.00.

