Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Altice Usa (ATUS) and Altimmune (ALT) with bullish sentiments.

Altice Usa (ATUS)

Raymond James analyst Frank Louthan maintained a Buy rating on Altice Usa on July 28. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.62, close to its 52-week high of $35.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Louthan is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.5% and a 57.7% success rate. Louthan covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as GTT Communications, Lumen Technologies, and Cogent Comms.

Altice Usa has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $37.25, a 9.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 15, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $28.00 price target.

Altimmune (ALT)

B.Riley Financial analyst Mayank Mamtani maintained a Buy rating on Altimmune on October 27 and set a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Mamtani is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 29.7% and a 52.4% success rate. Mamtani covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, and Spectrum Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Altimmune is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $54.00, which is a 322.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 12, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $80.00 price target.

