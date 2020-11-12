Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Dish Network (DISH) and Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH) with bullish sentiments.

Dish Network (DISH)

In a report released yesterday, Ric Prentiss from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Dish Network, with a price target of $58.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $30.35.

According to TipRanks.com, Prentiss is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.3% and a 66.9% success rate. Prentiss covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Shenandoah Telecommunications Co, Telephone & Data Systems, and Iridium Communications.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dish Network is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $50.00, a 70.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 9, Pivotal Research also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $42.00 price target.

Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro maintained a Buy rating on Ruth’s Hospitality today. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.27.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 1.1% and a 49.1% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ruth’s Hospitality with a $13.00 average price target.

