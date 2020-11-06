Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Peloton Interactive (PTON), Republic Services (RSG) and Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY) with bullish sentiments.

Peloton Interactive (PTON)

In a report released yesterday, Aaron Kessler from Raymond James reiterated a Buy rating on Peloton Interactive, with a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $126.63, close to its 52-week high of $139.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Kessler is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 24.9% and a 74.2% success rate. Kessler covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Uber Technologies, Alphabet Class C, and GoodRx Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Peloton Interactive is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $127.65, which is a 3.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 27, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $160.00 price target.

Republic Services (RSG)

In a report released today, Patrick Brown from Raymond James maintained a Buy rating on Republic Services, with a price target of $102.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $95.51, close to its 52-week high of $100.91.

According to TipRanks.com, Brown is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 17.8% and a 77.6% success rate. Brown covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Kansas City Southern, Old Dominion Freight, and GFL Environmental.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Republic Services is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $102.40, representing a 6.7% upside. In a report released today, Oppenheimer also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $105.00 price target.

Chuy’s Holdings (CHUY)

Raymond James analyst Brian Vaccaro reiterated a Buy rating on Chuy’s Holdings today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Vaccaro is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.2% and a 47.5% success rate. Vaccaro covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Dave & Busters Entertainment, Carrols Restaurant Group, and Brinker International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Chuy’s Holdings is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $24.00, which is a 13.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 28, Wedbush also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $25.00 price target.

