Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Brookfield Business Partners (BBU), Fox (FOXA) and R1 RCM (RCM) with bullish sentiments.

Brookfield Business Partners (BBU)

In a report issued on November 3, Geoffrey Kwan from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Brookfield Business Partners, with a price target of $42.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $31.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Kwan is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.3% and a 43.7% success rate. Kwan covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Element Financial, Equitable Group, and IGM Financial.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Brookfield Business Partners is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $40.50, a 33.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 29, CIBC also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

Fox (FOXA)

In a report issued on November 3, Kutgun Maral from RBC Capital maintained a Buy rating on Fox, with a price target of $31.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $26.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Maral is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 1.5% and a 48.4% success rate. Maral covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Charter Communications, and Warner Music Group.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Fox is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $29.00, which is an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 30, Morgan Stanley also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

R1 RCM (RCM)

RBC Capital analyst Sean Dodge maintained a Buy rating on R1 RCM on November 3 and set a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.34, close to its 52-week high of $18.79.

According to TipRanks.com, Dodge is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 8.2% and a 58.4% success rate. Dodge covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Tabula Rasa HealthCare, NextGen Healthcare, and Change Healthcare.

Currently, the analyst consensus on R1 RCM is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $22.00, a 21.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on November 2, KeyBanc also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $24.00 price target.

