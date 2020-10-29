Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 3 analysts just weighed in on Franklin Covey Company (FC), Quinstreet (QNST) and The Hackett Group (HCKT) with bullish sentiments.

Franklin Covey Company (FC)

Barrington analyst Alexander Paris reiterated a Buy rating on Franklin Covey Company today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $16.56, close to its 52-week low of $12.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Paris is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -0.8% and a 37.7% success rate. Paris covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Universal Technical Institute, American Public Education, and Adtalem Global Education.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Franklin Covey Company is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $25.00.

Quinstreet (QNST)

Barrington analyst James Goss reiterated a Buy rating on Quinstreet today and set a price target of $17.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $15.59.

According to TipRanks.com, Goss has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -10.5% and a 37.9% success rate. Goss covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Lions Gate Entertainment Class A, Clear Channel Outdoor, and Nexstar Media Group.

Quinstreet has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $20.00, a 28.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 20, Lake Street also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

The Hackett Group (HCKT)

In a report released today, Vincent Colicchio from Barrington maintained a Buy rating on The Hackett Group, with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $12.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Colicchio is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 12.8% and a 54.6% success rate. Colicchio covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Exlservice Holdings, Insight Enterprises, and Sykes Enterprises.

Currently, the analyst consensus on The Hackett Group is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $18.00.

