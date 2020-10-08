Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Boyd Gaming (BYD) with bullish sentiments.

Boyd Gaming (BYD)

Morgan Stanley analyst Thomas Allen maintained a Buy rating on Boyd Gaming on February 21 and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $31.29, close to its 52-week high of $36.22.

According to TipRanks.com, Allen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 13.0% and a 60.0% success rate. Allen covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Hilton Worldwide Holdings, Marriott International, and Norwegian Cruise Line.

Boyd Gaming has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $31.50, implying a 0.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Deutsche Bank also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $22.00 price target.

