Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Constellium (CSTM) and Equifax (EFX) with bullish sentiments.

Constellium (CSTM)

Credit Suisse analyst Curt Woodworth maintained a Buy rating on Constellium yesterday and set a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $9.23.

According to TipRanks.com, Woodworth is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.7% and a 55.9% success rate. Woodworth covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Commercial Metals Company, Turquoise Hill Resources, and First Quantum Minerals.

Constellium has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $15.50.

Equifax (EFX)

Credit Suisse analyst Kevin Mcveigh maintained a Buy rating on Equifax on September 11. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $159.67.

According to TipRanks.com, Mcveigh is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.3% and a 59.1% success rate. Mcveigh covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Emerald Expositions Events, Heidrick & Struggles, and Target Hospitality.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for Equifax with a $182.67 average price target, representing a 13.7% upside. In a report issued on September 9, William Blair also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock.

