Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and TravelCenters (TA) with bullish sentiments.

TravelCenters (TA)

ATB Capital Markets analyst AltaCorp Captial initiated coverage with a Buy rating on TravelCenters on July 7 and set a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $22.37, close to its 52-week high of $23.26.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for TravelCenters with a $21.13 average price target, implying a 16.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 6, B.Riley FBR also reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a $30.00 price target.

