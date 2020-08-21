Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 1 analysts just weighed in on and Cardtronics (CATM) with bullish sentiments.

Cardtronics (CATM)

In a report issued on June 15, Timothy Willi from Wells Fargo maintained a Buy rating on Cardtronics. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $21.85.

According to TipRanks.com, Willi is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 22.4% and a 69.2% success rate. Willi covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as Fidelity National Info, Paypal Holdings, and Q2 Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Cardtronics with a $33.00 average price target, implying a 53.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 1, Barclays also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $27.00 price target.

