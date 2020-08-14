Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Calyxt (CLXT) and PaySign (PAYS) with bullish sentiments.

Calyxt (CLXT)

In a report released yesterday, Robert Burleson from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on Calyxt, with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $7.49, close to its 52-week high of $8.41.

Burleson has an average return of 57.9% when recommending Calyxt.

According to TipRanks.com, Burleson is ranked #456 out of 6892 analysts.

Calyxt has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $6.67.

PaySign (PAYS)

In a report released yesterday, Austin Moldow from Canaccord Genuity maintained a Buy rating on PaySign, with a price target of $11.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.36.

According to TipRanks.com, Moldow is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.1% and a 42.6% success rate. Moldow covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as So-Young International, Digital Turbine, and The Meet Group.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PaySign with a $11.50 average price target, representing a 16.2% upside. In a report issued on July 30, Maxim Group also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $12.00 price target.

