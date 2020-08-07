Wall Street Analysts Are Bullish on Top Services Picks

There’s a lot to be optimistic about in the Services sector as 2 analysts just weighed in on Trade Desk (TTD) and CryoPort (CYRX) with bullish sentiments.

Trade Desk (TTD)

In a report released today, Laura Martin from Needham assigned a Buy rating to Trade Desk, with a price target of $580.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $480.75, close to its 52-week high of $500.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Martin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 21.0% and a 66.3% success rate. Martin covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Peloton Interactive, World Wrestling, and Walt Disney.

Trade Desk has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $406.08, a -17.6% downside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $525.00 price target.

CryoPort (CYRX)

Needham analyst Stephen Unger maintained a Buy rating on CryoPort today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $34.98, close to its 52-week high of $36.78.

According to TipRanks.com, Unger is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 26.6% and a 76.4% success rate. Unger covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Myriad Genetics, Thermo Fisher, and PerkinElmer.

Currently, the analyst consensus on CryoPort is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $29.50, representing a -14.3% downside. In a report issued on August 4, B.Riley FBR also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $40.00 price target.

